Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $120,253.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $547,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $120,253.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Militello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,067.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 395,872 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,243 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

