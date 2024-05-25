Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of PNR opened at $82.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Pentair has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

