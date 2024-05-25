BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $61.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

BRBR stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

