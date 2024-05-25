Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Price Target at $67.32

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.32.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NTR opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

