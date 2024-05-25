Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$38.17

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.09.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$36.01 on Friday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$36.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

