EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.50. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $179.44 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

