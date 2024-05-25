Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,698,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.47 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

