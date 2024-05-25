Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $39.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of INTC opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.