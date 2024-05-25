Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

