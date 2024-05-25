Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $770,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,144.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $770,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,144.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,273 shares of company stock worth $104,047,240 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
