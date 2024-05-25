Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

