Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,750.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,903,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ciena by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ciena by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.35 on Friday. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

