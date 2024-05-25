Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.47.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.