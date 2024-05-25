Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.12.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.31 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

