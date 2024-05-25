Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Get Our Latest Report on Chewy
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 26.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 364.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 141.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 207.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.