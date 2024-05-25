1,445 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 197.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

