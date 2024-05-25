1,445 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PINS stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 197.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
