1,039 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

