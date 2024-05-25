Principal Securities Inc. Invests $50,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Vontier by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

