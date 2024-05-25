Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,618 shares of company stock worth $29,564,319. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $51.78 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

