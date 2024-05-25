Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,475 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Crane NXT worth $23,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane NXT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane NXT by 8,855.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 697,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $36,326,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CXT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

Crane NXT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CXT opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

