Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at $134,099,662.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

