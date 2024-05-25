Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $98.06 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

