Principal Securities Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in NiSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NiSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

