Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 116,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 454,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of MNA opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $32.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

