Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.23 and its 200-day moving average is $274.04.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

