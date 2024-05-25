Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.40 Million Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.24% of Embecta worth $24,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 63.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 917.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 481,426 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $39,333,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $7,308,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $13.13 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $757.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.70 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Embecta

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.