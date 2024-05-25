Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth $132,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 16.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth $176,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 2.00. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,419,517. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

