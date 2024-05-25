Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

