Amalgamated Bank Has $36,000 Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 461,469 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,034,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

