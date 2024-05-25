2,558 Shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,900,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on OBK. Raymond James raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.
Origin Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
OBK opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.96.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
