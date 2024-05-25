Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FirstCash by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,670 shares of company stock worth $100,883,082 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

