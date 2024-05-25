1,752 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

