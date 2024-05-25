Principal Securities Inc. Invests $52,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

