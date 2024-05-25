Principal Securities Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.