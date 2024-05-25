Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

