Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after acquiring an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after acquiring an additional 983,799 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

