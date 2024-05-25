StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 55.42%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

