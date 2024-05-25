Principal Securities Inc. Invests $53,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $79.68 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

