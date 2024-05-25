CAE (NYSE:CAE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of CAE

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. CAE has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in CAE by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 754,648 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CAE by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,710,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after purchasing an additional 541,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.