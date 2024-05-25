Desjardins Downgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of CAE

Shares of CAE opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in CAE by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after acquiring an additional 127,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CAE by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,216,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CAE by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after acquiring an additional 413,389 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.