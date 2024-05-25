CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Shares of CAE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 538,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.