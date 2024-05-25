TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $115.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. TJX Companies has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

