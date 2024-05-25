Oppenheimer Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,485.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,144.23.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $3,151.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,023.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,606.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,768.64 and a 1-year high of $3,260.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.