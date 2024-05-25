Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $250.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

ADI stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,227,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

