Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a report published on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CAE by 678.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CAE by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 85.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

