Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $421,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS FAPR opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

