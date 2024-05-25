Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,747,000 after purchasing an additional 527,229 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,382.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 450,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 420,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance
VNO opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 156.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $32.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on VNO
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vornado Realty Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.