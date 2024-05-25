Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,384 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after buying an additional 83,037 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 89,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

