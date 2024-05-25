Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Procore Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,328,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,619,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,740 shares of company stock valued at $36,515,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

