Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 538 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spire were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Spire by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 245,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Spire by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Spire by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 349,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.72.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

